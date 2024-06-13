McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading 0.1% Higher

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $585.79 and last traded at $585.23. 77,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 704,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,287 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

