Medallion Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MBNKP)

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Medallion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBNKP opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Medallion Bank has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

