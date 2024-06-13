Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Up 7,100.0% in May

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,615,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medical Marijuana Stock Performance
Shares of MJNA stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. 7,600,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783,854. Medical Marijuana has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Medical Marijuana Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Marijuana
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.