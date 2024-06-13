Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MHUA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 181,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,698. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

