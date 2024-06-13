Melius Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Melius Research restated their hold rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $510.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $459.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.