MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Raised by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 8.2% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.36% of MercadoLibre worth $287,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Compass Group LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $18.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,580.53. 250,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,454. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,578.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,607.01.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

