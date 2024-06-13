Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.