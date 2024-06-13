Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,153 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.20. 5,821,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

