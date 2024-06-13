Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the social networking company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Meta Platforms has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meta Platforms to earn $23.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $506.77. 1,039,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,668,891. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $268.32 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.92.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total value of $37,553,335.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total value of $37,553,335.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,525 shares of company stock worth $253,108,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

