Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $787,668.76 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

