Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Down 4.4%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 36,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 159,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTAL shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,676,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

