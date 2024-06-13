MetisDAO Price Hits $60.72 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $60.72 or 0.00090877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $345.27 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,753.39 or 0.99908827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012271 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 60.10622061 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $12,472,368.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.