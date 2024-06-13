Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Trading Down 3.5%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

