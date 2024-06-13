MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,400 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the May 15th total of 2,251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,151.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

MCHVF stock remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

