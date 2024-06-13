MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,400 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the May 15th total of 2,251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,151.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
MGM China Price Performance
About MGM China
MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.
