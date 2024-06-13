Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $842,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $143.14. 16,287,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,056,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

