MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. Approximately 273,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,152,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

