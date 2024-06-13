Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.70

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $781.98 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,167,604,961 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,079,481 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,167,364,601.8400393 with 1,118,628,717.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.68948954 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $26,252,297.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

