Mizuho Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $64.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $64.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 40.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

