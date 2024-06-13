MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.34 ($6.82) and last traded at €6.34 ($6.82). Approximately 34,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.51 ($7.00).

MLP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39. The stock has a market cap of $693.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.91 and a 200-day moving average of €5.52.

MLP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.