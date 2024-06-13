Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is H&H International Investment LLC’s 7th Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 0.1% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.68. 147,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,239. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

