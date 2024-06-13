Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.20.

MHK opened at $115.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.55. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

