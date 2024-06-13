MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,375 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,001 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,584 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,270.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,439,000 after buying an additional 381,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 777,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,299,000 after buying an additional 377,172 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

