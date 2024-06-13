MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 52,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 414,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

