Morgan Stanley Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $20.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $16.74 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

