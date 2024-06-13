Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $85.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.13.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,176,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $85.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

