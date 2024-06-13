NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH) Insider James Saralis Sells 31,260 Shares

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) insider James Saralis sold 31,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £20,006.40 ($25,476.12).

James Saralis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NAHL Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, James Saralis sold 5,232 shares of NAHL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £3,505.44 ($4,463.82).

NAHL Group Stock Performance

NAHL Group stock remained flat at GBX 65 ($0.83) during trading hours on Thursday. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NAHL Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.52 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.43 ($1.02). The company has a market cap of £30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,500.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.93.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.