Nano Price Reaches $1.06 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $141.53 million and $2.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,561.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.00 or 0.00667176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00116891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00038020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00260180 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00077237 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

