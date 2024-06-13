Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 1.6 %

NATH traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269. The company has a market cap of $281.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

