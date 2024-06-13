National Bankshares Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$12.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.80.

CS opened at C$9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

