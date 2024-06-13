National Bankshares Boosts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$38.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.92.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Filo Mining

Filo Mining Price Performance

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.