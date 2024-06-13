National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Plans Dividend of $3.25

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.25 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

FIZZ stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 165,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,450. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

