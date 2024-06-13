National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -560.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE NSA opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

