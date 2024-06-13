Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BILL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.21.

NYSE:BILL opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. BILL has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BILL by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

