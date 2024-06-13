Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 88,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
Neo Lithium Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$958.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Neo Lithium
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Lithium
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.