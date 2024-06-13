Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Nephros alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nephros

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks purchased 50,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,160. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 22,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Nephros has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Nephros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.