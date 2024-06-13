Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $603.21 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $603.21 million and approximately $24.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,606.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.31 or 0.00652053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00118998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00263752 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00044432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00076342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,031,348,268 coins and its circulating supply is 44,347,093,208 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

