Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 35.9% in May

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,247. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.13. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.60.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Free Report ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Network-1 Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Network-1 Technologies worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

