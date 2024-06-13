Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.37. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 5,872 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.