Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.83. 262,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 478,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,360,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.