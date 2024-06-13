Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s current price.

NGNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurogene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Neurogene Stock Performance

Neurogene stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

