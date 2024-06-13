Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,523 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,231,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

