NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Up 4.4%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.13. 1,542,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,387,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

