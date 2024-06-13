NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEE opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

