NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 3.850-4.320 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

