NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Down 6%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.33. 1,058,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,418,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,315 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

