Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 39.6% in May

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Nihon Kohden Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
