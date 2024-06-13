Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 39.6% in May

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

