Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.78

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 232916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Nissan Motor Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.