Niza Global (NIZA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Niza Global token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $525,479.29 and $4.08 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niza Global has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00180845 USD and is down -15.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,995,699.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

