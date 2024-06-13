Noah Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $2.12 (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.1249 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Noah has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Noah to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Noah Stock Performance

NYSE NOAH traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 373,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $686.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.80. Noah has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Further Reading

