NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Down 35.2% in May

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,812. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Featured Articles

